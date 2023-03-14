Retired judges who headed arms deal commission challenge Judicial Service Act

Non-profit organisations said that the judges failed to conduct a full and meaningful probe into the arms deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High court is set to hear a constitutional challenge to the Judicial Service Act brought by retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi, who headed up the arms deal commission of inquiry.

In 2020, Shadow World Investigations and Open Secrets lodged a complaint of gross misconduct against them with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

This was over what the non-profit organisations describe as their “failing to conduct a full and meaningful investigation” at the commission that the courts have since effectively found was a whitewash.

If the JSC finds against Seriti and Musi, they could face impeachment.

But they're now essentially challenging the JSC's authority to investigate judges like themselves, who aren't in active service anymore.

Retired judges Seriti and Musi said that they're aggrieved they have to be put through a complaints process when they're long retired.

They said that they weren't executing judicial duties at the time of the alleged misconduct and that chairing a commission of inquiry isn't tantamount to carrying out the duties of a judge.

And they're now challenging the Judicial Service Commission Act's definition of a judge insofar as it includes a judge who's been discharged from active service.

They said that this doesn't line up with the terms of office and the provisions for removal contained in the Constitution and that it's vague and irrational describing it as "blatant absurdity" to subject a retired judge to an impeachment process.

The JSC and shadow world investigations and open secrets are opposing the case.