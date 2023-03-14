Q3 crime stats: Gauteng sees rise in rape, murder and other serious crimes

The statistics cover the period between 1 October and 31 December, and reflect the first festive season in two years without lockdown restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - Rape, murder and other serious crimes in Gauteng have increased, according to the third quarter crime statistics.

Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, presented the statistics on Tuesday before the Gauteng legislature at Gold Reef City, in Johannesburg.

The statistics cover the period between 1 October and 31 December 2022.

Mawela said that while he was disappointed that all major crimes had increased, he said that it was important to note that this was the first festive season in two years without any lockdown restrictions.

He said that the police's safer festive season campaign was put in place to mitigate an expected escalation in crime.

"This was done under the theme: 'More boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility'. It is disheartening that even with all our efforts, the statistics will show that we did not do well as we have lost our overall crime category for the quarter under review."