Ramaphosa officially assigns Mashatile his duties as deputy president

CAPE TOWN - A week since being sworn in as deputy president, Paul Mashatile has officially been assigned his duties by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

These include fast-tracking land reform and dealing with service delivery hotspots.

Mashatile’s marching orders have been outlined in a letter from Ramaphosa, which has also been shared with Parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a new number two and as the leader of government business, Ramaphosa has assigned him a number of tasks in terms of the Constitution.

Mashatile will be responsible for coordinating government programmes that will lead to land reform and agricultural support.

He will also have to implement rapid responses to service delivery and to troubleshoot where there are problems.

Mashatile will have to assist Ramaphosa with the rollout of the district development model aimed at improving the functioning of municipalities.

As did his predecessor, Mashatile will lead the National Aids Council and the government’s response to HIV and Aids.

He will also play a mediatory role, leading peace missions on the continent, particularly as the special envoy to South Sudan.

Back home, he will also have to lead social cohesion initiatives involving traditional leaders and military veterans.

The new deputy president will also lead the Human Resource Development Council to address critical skills shortages.

Mashatile will also chair the Cabinet committees on governance, state capacity and institutional development as well as justice and crime prevention.

Ramaphosa said that he believed that with the assignment of these duties, he and Mashatile would be able to serve the nation with distinction.