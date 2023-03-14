National Assembly passes bill to criminalise hate speech & hate crimes

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said that existing laws had proven ineffective in stemming what he believed to be an increase in crimes motivated by hate.

CAPE TOWN - Five years since a bill was introduced to criminalise hate speech and hate crimes, it has finally been passed in the National Assembly.

Despite fierce debate and concerns from some opposition parties that it could impact the freedom of speech, there has been overwhelming support for the Prevention and Combating of Hate crimes and Hate Speech Bill.

Years in the making, but the Democratic Alliance (DA), Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Al Jama-ah on Tuesday continued to voice their opposition towards a new law aimed at criminalising hate crimes.

The DA’s Janho Engelbrecht said that he believed that the African National Congress (ANC) was motivated by a political agenda.

"It will almost certainly have a chilling effect on freedom of speech and expression and will affect more vulnerable people, more seriously."

Al Jama-ah’s Ganief Hendricks believed that the bill targeted a specific group of people.

"There is no leadership shown. Many people call it an anti-Afrikaner bill."

But Jeffery said that this was untrue.

"Despite what they may be doing to score political points in creating all sorts of conspiracy theories, I want to make it clear that the bill is not targeting any particular group of people. It applies to everyone equally, and it provides broader protection to everyone in society."

Jeffery said that civil remedies had proven insufficient to prosecute hate crimes.