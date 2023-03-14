Mkhwebane defends Mpofu's conduct: ‘It’s so wrong for them to accuse him’

During her impeachment inquiry court appearance in Westen Cape's High Court on Monday, the suspended public protector called DA MP Kevin Mileham's criticism of Mpofu's conduct a repetitive 'attack' on her legal representative.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that an attack on her lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, was an attack on her.

Mpofu’s conduct before Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry was raised in the High Court in Western Cape on Monday as Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament (MP) Kevin Mileham sought to defend tweets related to the inquiry.

Mileham’s lawyer argued that these were in response to Mpofu’s treatment of witnesses, and not Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane was before the court on Monday, asking it to declare a decision by Mileham and the chairperson of the inquiry Richard Dyantyi not to recuse themselves from her inquiry as unlawful.

Advocate Michael Bishop, who was representing Mileham, said that as a public representative, the DA MP was entitled to engage with the public on various open platforms.

Bishop argued that it wasn’t unreasonable for Mileham to criticise Mpofu’s conduct, since some organisations also wrote to the committee to complain about the same.

In reply, Mpofu brushed off the criticism, saying it meant nothing to him, but that it was not reasonable to believe that someone who was insulting Mkhwebane’s legal representative, would have an open mind towards her.

On the steps of the courthouse, Mkhwebane defended Mpofu.

“It’s so wrong for them to accuse him. Unfortunately, again, it’s the same narrative, the same attack on Advocate Mpofu, who is protecting my rights.”

Mkhwebane said she was looking forward to taking the witness seat on Wednesday to bring her side of the story.