Mchunu says Gauteng has enough water despite shortages in some municipalities

Although the Department of Water and Sanitation assured that Gauteng had enough bulk water supply, unplanned human settlements was putting pressure on the province's water consumption.

JOHANNESBURG – Department of Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said that Gauteng has adequate bulk water security, despite water shortages in some municipalities.

This included parts of Tshwane and Emfuleni.

The province currently has a demand of more than 4,500 megalitres of water per day, but supply falls slightly short, with Rand Water only able to pump 4,400 megalitres into running taps.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria following a meeting with mayors from several Gauteng municipalities, Mchunu said that the minor deficit was not a cause for concern.

He said that there was a 9% deficit in water supply, which amounted to 396 megalitres.

Municipalities in Gauteng are faced with several issues that threaten water supply, which also includes poor infrastructure and the impact of load shedding.

Mchunu said that even more worrying was the effect of unplanned human settlements, resulting in illegal water consumption.

"You can't just build a house overnight," the minister said.

Mchunu said that this was one of the contributing factors to the high rates of water consumption in the province, as unregulated human settlements erected on vacant land led to illegal water connections.

He said that the increased demand posed challenges to the department.

Despite these issues, Mchunu poured cold water over fears of a lack of water security in Gauteng.

He said that in the short term, Rand Water had commissioned a reservoir in Vlakfontein, which was expected to contribute an additional 210 megalitres of water a day, aimed at increasing water security for parts of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

In the long term, Mchunu said that Rand Water would invest R28 billion to improve water infrastructure.

Mchunu said that the department was yet to sign a memorandum of understanding with municipalities on interventions to make the water sector efficient and sustainable.