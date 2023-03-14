Macassar residents demand justice for slain 10-year-old Denecke Persence

The young girl's body was found in Marvin Park next to the N2 highway on Sunday, with police investigations into the killing continuing.

CAPE TOWN - Macassar residents have demanded justice for 10-year-old Denecke Persence.

On Sunday, the girl’s body was discovered in Marvin Park next to the N2 highway.

Police said that three people were taken in for questioning, however, they were not directly linked to the case, as yet.

Community activist Waseemah Flaendorp recounted how she and other community members combed the area carefully in the hope of finding the missing young girl.

“We searched every, every lead that we got. We as a community want justice for this little girl.”

Gender-based violence activist Anneline Hartzenberg said that she would bolster efforts to ensure that such a crime was not committed in the community again.

“I’m a mother, I’m a granny and I don’t want this to happen to any of my children or even my worst enemy. Like I said, my fight starts now in Macassar.”

Police said the investigation into the killing continued, with more suspects likely to be taken in for questioning.