Karl Bremer Hospital's efforts to reduce its surgical backlogs paying off

The Karl Bremer Hospital has been experiencing a high level of patient numbers especially in the emergency department and psychiatric ward.

CAPE TOWN - Clinicians' efforts to reduce a surgical backlog at Cape Town's Karl Bremer Hospital are paying off.

Despite daily challenges such as very high patient numbers, particularly in its emergency department and psychiatric ward, medical teams have been able to perform an extra 328 surgical procedures since August last year.

Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC Nomafrench Mbombo visited the hospital on Monday for an update on efforts to reduce the facility's surgical backlog.

A walk through the hospital's emergency ward revealed the extent of the heavy patient caseload that nurses and doctors had to cope with daily.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical services had to be pivoted to accommodate the surge in coronavirus patients requiring hospitalisation.

In the province, Western Cape Health and Wellness MEC, Nomafrench Mbombo, explains there was a backlog of about 70 000 surgical cases in 2020, that number has dropped to below 20 000 in February 2023. pic.twitter.com/fBoZe2TkLe ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

Karl Bremer Hospital's acting medical manager, Dr Sue le Roux, explained that this caused a massive backlog in the number of patients scheduled for elective surgical procedures.

"To date, in less than a year, over 300 patients have had much-needed surgery performed, over and above the normal lists that we operate every week, that has been a huge impact for the community over and it's something that we're very proud of."

Le Roux said that the hospital team created an additional three surgical lists which served general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology and orthopaedic surgery.

"Patients who were helped since August last year, who would otherwise have waited those extreme waiting times to get their procedures done, in the case of electives and in the case of patients needing acute surgery, it meant that the time that they waited from the point of the emergency until theatre was available was dramatically shortened."

Health bosses said that a reduction in funding, to the tune of R1.5 billion, for the province from national government would amplify pressures already felt in the sector.