Improved generating capacity sees Eskom lower power cuts to stage 3

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding will be reduced to stage three from Wednesday morning until 4pm, before it returns to stage four for the evening.

Eskom said that there had been some improvements in generation capacity over the last 48 hours, which has allowed for a lower stage of power cuts.

The utility said that stage four load shedding would then be implemented until Thursday.

It added that this pattern would continue until further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena: "Over the past 48 hours, the repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique were completed and restored to full capacity. We have successfully returned to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Grootvlei, Kriel, and Tutuka power stations."