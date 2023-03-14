Gungubele calls for SABC board appointment delays to be resolved swiftly

Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele says he wishes everything concerning the process of the SABC board finalisation could be done on time.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele said that the delays in the appointment of the SABC board should be resolved as soon as possible.

The newly appointed minister of Communications and Digital Technologies also noted what he called the “massive losses” incurred by the public broadcaster, which has functioned without a board for almost six months.

Gungubele was addressing the communications committee on Tuesday, which discussed the current state of various entities.

He briefed the communications committee for the first time as the minister and said that he was currently acquainting himself with the various entities under him.

One of those is the SABC, which is currently sitting without a board due to delays and confusion on the number of names recommended to the president, who asked Parliament to clarify the matter.

"The biggest wish is that all the processes that are pertaining to the completion of the finalisation of the board could be finished on time. That’s all one can say. I’m saying this, chair, because I don’t know at what point the committee will be dealing with this because the president would have written correspondence to Parliament."

The governing party has also entered the debate calling on Parliament to address all the concerns raised by the president on the 15 names it recommended to fill the 12 board positions.