Gloria Bosman's passing 'a great and sad loss' - Samro

Jazz singer and songwriter Gloria Bosman died on Tuesday at the age of 50 after a short illness.

FILE: Multi-award winning jazz musician Gloria Bosman performing at Joy of Jazz 2022 in Sandton. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702
14 March 2023 20:58

JOHANNESBURG - The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has remembered late jazz veteran, Gloria Bosman, for her steadfast ambition to develop and preserve the country’s rich jazz history.

The renowned singer, songwriter, producer and thespian passed away on Tuesday at the age of 50.

Just last month, Bosman was appointed to the board of directors at Samro, an organisation that aims to protect the rights of composers and musicians both locally and internationally.

Samro said that Bosman's passing was not only a loss to the jazz fraternity but to the development of the arts as a whole.

Born and raised in Pimville, Soweto, Bosman’s career began at a young age, singing for her church choir and later at the Market Theatre.

Although originally trained in opera, Bosman’s singing style was unique, embodying sounds of Afro-soul, house and jazz.

With a career spanning over two decades and six studio albums under her name as a solo artist, Bosman spoke of jazz as her passion and purpose in life.

"[When I was] At the age of 11, my father was playing Ella Fitzgerald and it made me think 'this is it', the madness, sort of free kind of approach to music got me excited, so there will always be jazz in my life, always other styles of music and yes I do amazing jazz."

At the time of her passing, Bosman was the newest member to join the Southern African Music Rights Organisation board of directors.

"She was very direct, and she was quite empathetic towards members' issues. It is indeed a great and a sad loss," said Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni.

Gloria’s unstoppable drive and talent have seen her break boundaries both locally and internationally performing at festivals in London, Australia, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana and also touring South America.

