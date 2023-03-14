Gloria Bosman's passing 'a great and sad loss' - Samro

Jazz singer and songwriter Gloria Bosman died on Tuesday at the age of 50 after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has remembered late jazz veteran, Gloria Bosman, for her steadfast ambition to develop and preserve the country’s rich jazz history.

The renowned singer, songwriter, producer and thespian passed away on Tuesday at the age of 50.

Just last month, Bosman was appointed to the board of directors at Samro, an organisation that aims to protect the rights of composers and musicians both locally and internationally.

We are allowed to allow words to fail us at times! What a soul! #RIPGloriaBosman



Condolences to her family, loved ones and those who loved and supported her career. pic.twitter.com/6BLpg39izK ' Officially Sello Maake kaNcube -Archie Moroka ☺️ (@sellomkn) March 14, 2023

Samro said that Bosman's passing was not only a loss to the jazz fraternity but to the development of the arts as a whole.

Born and raised in Pimville, Soweto, Bosman’s career began at a young age, singing for her church choir and later at the Market Theatre.

Although originally trained in opera, Bosman’s singing style was unique, embodying sounds of Afro-soul, house and jazz.

So Sad , gutted , Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman , thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all , am shattered - Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BMRGrqOVFW ' Hotstix (@siphohotstix) March 14, 2023

With a career spanning over two decades and six studio albums under her name as a solo artist, Bosman spoke of jazz as her passion and purpose in life.

"[When I was] At the age of 11, my father was playing Ella Fitzgerald and it made me think 'this is it', the madness, sort of free kind of approach to music got me excited, so there will always be jazz in my life, always other styles of music and yes I do amazing jazz."

At the time of her passing, Bosman was the newest member to join the Southern African Music Rights Organisation board of directors.

NAF is devastated by the news that Gloria Bosman has passed away. The 2000 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz and a regular, warm and generous presence at the Festival over many years, she will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her loved ones. #RIPGloriaBosman pic.twitter.com/YhnQPFo5yz ' NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) March 14, 2023

"She was very direct, and she was quite empathetic towards members' issues. It is indeed a great and a sad loss," said Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni.

Gloria’s unstoppable drive and talent have seen her break boundaries both locally and internationally performing at festivals in London, Australia, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana and also touring South America.