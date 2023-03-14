Gauteng Health Dept monitoring resumption of services in wake of Nehawu strike

Nehawu members went on strike last week after wage talks with the government failed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that it would continue to monitor the resumption of health services, especially at facilities that were hard-hit by the recent wage strike.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla called on members of the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) to return to work on Tuesday with immediate effect.

His call comes after the Labour Appeal Court ordered the union to end a week-long walkout that has affected services in some of the country's major hospitals.

Nehawu members went on strike last week after wage talks with the government failed.

While workers have returned to their posts, the department said the wage strike deprived the public of life-saving treatment causing a pile-up of services.

"We are monitoring the situation on the ground. We will be implementing the no work no play principle, together with instituting disciplinary measures where necessary in cases where the court directive is not heeded. The plenary report is that services have resumed. Many of our facilities are operating as expected," said spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.