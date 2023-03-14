City of Tshwane warns residents of 12-hour water supply disruptions

This follows an announcement from Rand Water that they will be conducting two maintenance projects in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Some City of Tshwane residents have been warned they may experience water supply disruptions for up to 12 hours after Rand Water announced that it will carry out two maintenance projects.

The bulk water supplier will be shutting down a key pipeline to upgrade its infrastructure, which will affect some of the areas in the east of Pretoria later in March.

Shutdown of water supply by Rand Water to affect some areas of Pretoria East pic.twitter.com/8jRfEw61EA ' City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 13, 2023

The metro’s Lindela Mashigo said that areas affected included Hatherley, Mamelodi and Savannah Estate.

“The shutdown is expected to last for 12 hours as the connection work is planned to start at 5pm on the 23rd of March, ending at 5am on the 24th of March.”

Mashigo added that roaming water tankers will be arranged for all affected areas.

“The City of Tshwane apologises sincerely for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the planned maintenance.”