Bongani Baloyi gives reasons for departure from ActionsSA: ‘It’s nonsensical’

The former ActionSA Gauteng chairperson announced on Monday saying he was applying his mind about his next move.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi has listed his reasons for leaving ActionSA saying he wasn't happy to be moved to the position of national spokesperson, especially after he was told that there had been a breakdown in trust.

Baloyi announced on Monday that he was leaving the party.

He questioned being moved to the new position if party leader Herman Mashaba did not trust him.

“But you don’t come to me and say to me that the relationship according to you that we have has deteriorated and as a consequence, there is a lack of trust. How do you then appoint me in a position that works with you on a day-to-day basis more than the position of the chairperson of the province? It doesn’t make sense, it’s nonsensical.”

Baloyi added that he is still deciding on his next step.

“I’ll apply my mind, I’m just going through finishing what I needed to do this week. And applying my mind will still determine the course of action.”