ActionSA's Mashaba says EFF planning anarchy, lawlessness for national shutdown

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA has joined the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s calls to condemn the Economic Freedom Fighter's (EFF) national shutdown, saying that it would cause economic losses.

Party leader, Herman Mashaba, said that the EFF was planning mass anarchy and lawlessness.

In a statement, Mashaba said that should the march turn violent and disruptive, his party would lay criminal complaints of inciting violence against the EFF's leadership.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has approached the police and defence ministries in a bid to ensure that next week Monday's national shutdown was free of violence.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen, announced on Tuesday that the party would be heading to court to interdict the EFF from issuing any intimidating letters ahead of next week’s planned national shutdown.

The EFF has slammed the DA's action, calling it a frivolous and misguided publicity stunt.

The red berets reiterated that the right to protest was enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

"I dare anybody in South Africa to come and show us where the EFF has done anything outside of what is allowed in our Constitution. We have a right to protest," said Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys.

She has reiterated that their reasons for the shutdown were against load shedding and the call for President Cyril Ramphosa to resign.

" We only know that it's going to get worse, this is why we are out in the streets. We have applied successfully for Section 77, which was issued by Nedlac and this potentially protects every single worker in this country to participate in the strike or in this national shutdown."

EFF spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Matthys, responds saying “when we had a joint march with them ( the da ) during the "Zuma Must Fall” they never ever raised issues about looting, about violence, about anything like that...there they were in the front, leading with us.... pic.twitter.com/GSD3MJgg7C ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 14, 2023