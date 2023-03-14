About 25 rapes a day reported at Gauteng police stations in Q3 - crime stats

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela presented the statistics before the Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on community safety.

JOHANNESBURG - Between 1 October to 31 December, there was a total of 2,344 rape cases reported to Gauteng police stations, an average of about 25 a day.

This is according to the Gauteng third quarter crime statistic s, which were delivered on Tuesday afternoon by provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela.

Mawela presented the statistics before the Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on community safety.

There was a clear discrepancy between the number of women and men who were alleged victims of rape.

Of the 2,344 cases of rape reported to Gauteng police stations in the third quarter, 2,033 of the women were over the age of 18.

The police data said that the places most likely for rape to occur were at homes and in public spaces.

Mawela said that it was difficult for police to curb intimate partner violence as it usually happened behind closed doors.

"The woman will walk with me because they know me, they trust me, that with me I won’t harm them and only to find that I am the person who is going to harm them and that’s the sad part."

Contact crimes in Gauteng have increased by 8.3% this quarter compared to the previous year in the same period.

