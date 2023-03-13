Wits students concerned about catching up academically following protest action

The students said they are worried about whether the university will grant them the time to catch up academically.

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University students have raised concerns over the time lost, academically, as a result of the shutdown.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) was speaking to students during a mass meeting on Monday.

They asked students for suggestions on how to go ahead with the shutdown.

Last week, student leaders called for a 24-hour ceasefire following two weeks of protests over accommodation and historical debt.

The students said that they were worried about whether the university would grant them the time to catch up academically.

The student leaders at Wits updated fellow students on the progress that had been made following two weeks of protests.

The SRC said that while it could not give exact numbers on how many students had been able to register and get accommodation, many students had benefitted.

While this was a victory for the students, their concern now was how they would catch up academically.

Wits SRC's academic officer Karabo Matloga said that they raised the issue with university management.

"We have always prioritised that if we need extra 2 weeks or a week, some time to catch up and they agree but my issue again is that we want that in writing".

Matloga also assured the students that their safety was guaranteed when staging protests.

He added that the legal services being offered to the student leaders extended to the rest of the student population, who may find themselves in trouble with the university for participating in the protests.