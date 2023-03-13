WC's Winde concerned about EFF's call for national shutdown

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are planning to bring the country to a standstill on 20 March over load shedding, and will also be calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said there's no economic freedom if you shut down the economy.

This is in response to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) call for a countrywide shutdown on 20 March.

The EFF action demands government resolves load shedding immediately and also calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

"I'm deeply concerned by the call by the EFF for a national and in this case a provincial-wide shutdown. The theme that is following this call for a shutdown is one of violence and looting and that is absolutely unacceptable."

Winde warned that there would be consequences for anyone engaging in the shutdown.

"We cannot allow businesses not to open. We've got to make sure that we have SAPS and our law enforcement officers on site to protect others' rights on the 20th and we will do so."