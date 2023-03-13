UCT appoints Professor Daya Reddy as interim vice-chancellor

This comes after a controversial departure earlier this month from Mamokgethi Phakeng.

CAPE TOWN - Professor Daya Reddy has been appointed as the University of Cape Town (UCT)'s interim vice-chancellor.

This follows the controversial departure of Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng earlier this month.

Reddy takes over the reins amid student protests at UCT over historical debt.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said that Reddy would officially take up the role from 14 March 2023 until a new vice-chancellor was appointed.

"Professor Reddy has also served in various management and leadership positions at UCT. He also served on three occasions as acting deputy vice-chancellor, over these periods covering collectively a wide range of portfolios. Furthermore, he served three terms on Council as a member elected by the Senate."