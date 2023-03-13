Titch inkalakatha! Gone too soon

Katlego Jiyane | In a video that has since gone viral, the musician, whose real name is Costa Tsobanoglou, can be seen collapsing twice while performing at the Ultra music festival at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Saturday night. The Nelspruit-born rapper is known for hits such as 'Activate', and more recently, 'Big Flexa', which has garnered over 45 million views on YouTube. Costa Titch's death comes as music fans are still mourning the passing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, who was shot dead in Durban last month.