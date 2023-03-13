SANDF at some Gauteng hospitals not in retaliation to Nehawu strike - Phaahla

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the deployment of defence force members to some hospitals in Gauteng was not in retaliation to Nehawu intensifying its strike.

Soldiers have been at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus and the Sebokeng Hospital in the Vaal.

Nehawu members have been demonstrating in parts of the country for a week now over a 10% wage hike.

The Labour Appeals Court has interdicted the strike with immediate effect, preventing demonstrations from continuing.

Soldiers at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital have been stationed at both entry points in full uniform, with guns in hand.

#NehawuStrike Current situation at the Thelle Mogoerane hospital.



1. SANDF deployed

2. Workers are making their way into the facility

3. Minister Joe Phaahla is being briefed

4. Phaahla says death toll has risen from 4 but does not have the exact number. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/58z9AOMCEt ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

#NehawuStrike minister Joe Phaahla says the SANDF deployment is not a response to the ‘intensified strike’ by Nehawu. pic.twitter.com/4tHlW4IEy7 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

This followed a pronouncement from Nehawu on Sunday that it would intensify its strike.

However, Health Minister Joe Phaahla insisted that the deployment of soldiers had nothing to do with this pronouncement but about the military police who were stationed at the hospital.

"I've been discussing with the minister of defence from early in the week. So the military are here because there's military health nurses who are in the hospital, so when you have military health personnel in a particular area, their colleagues will provide back-up security, they have to secure them."

Phaahla said that they are also evaluating the situation at the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto where operations were also brought to a halt last week.

Meanwhile, the health department said that it hoped that the court judgment that has prevented some Nehawu members from striking would bring some form of stability to health facilities across the country.

The department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale: "This is a victory for innocent, vulnerable and non-unionised patients who have suffered the consequences of a disruptive and violent strike action. We also believe in how we implement the judgment and inform its members to return to work as soon as possible."