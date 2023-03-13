Ramaphosa: Criticism of Cabinet reshuffle 'missed the point' of some decisions

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the size and form of government was to respond to the country’s specific needs, like power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that a lot of commentary and criticism since his Cabinet reshuffle last week had "missed the point" behind some of his decisions.

Ramaphosa said that the size and form of government was to respond to the country’s specific needs, like power cuts.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, the president said that any changes to his Cabinet were informed, adding that new Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, would remain in office only for as long as is required.

Ramaphosa said that since he announced changes to his Cabinet last week, there had been much discussion about the size of the executive.

He said that the discussion had unfortunately been reduced to a head counting exercise and was argued in some quarters that any decrease in the number of ministers was good and any increase was bad.

Ramaphosa said that the new ministries were to respond to our current specific needs.

He said that the country needed a minister to coordinate and drive the country’s response to the electricity crisis.

The president said that this was a temporary position and Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa would remain in office only for as long as it was necessary to resolve the crisis.

Ramaphosa said that the second new Ministry for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation was created to focus on ensuring that government effectively implemented its programmes.