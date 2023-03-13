Nehawu awaiting legal advice on strike interdict

Nehawu’s general secretary, Zola Sapetha, said that the union was waiting for its legal department to give it advice on the judgment, after which it would make a pronouncement on the way forward.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said that its attorneys were studying the Labour Appeal Court order interdicting essential service workers from continuing with industrial action that has resulted in the death of at least four patients.

The order, which was delivered on Monday afternoon, also interdicts other agencies like the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), who were considering joining the strike, against doing so.

After a tumultuous week that saw the strike action turn violent and cause major disruptions at a number of public hospitals, Nehawu vowed to intensify its strike which has entered its second week.

Members are demanding a 10% salary increase while the employer is offering 4.7%.

Nehawu’s general secretary, Zola Sapetha, said that the union was waiting for its legal department to give it advice on the judgment, after which it would make a pronouncement on the way forward.

Meanwhile, Nehawu in the Western Cape has vowed to intensify its strike by closing down all public service offices.

The union said that only essential service workers like doctors and nurses would be allowed to work pending an appeal of the recent court order.

All offices in Khayelitsha, which include home affairs and social development, are closed.

Nehawu's Baxolise Mali: "As Nehawu we have said, the people in the SIU and Sassa, we have agreed that we will recuse them into that action but at a later stage, we will take a decision whether to bring them to a secondary strike or not."