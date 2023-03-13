Mkhwebane's challenge of recusal matter premature, DA's Mileham tells court

DA MP Kevin Mileham is on Monday defending before the Western Cape High Court his position to sit on the impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Kevin Mileham is on Monday defending before the Western Cape High Court his position to sit on the impeachment inquiry of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

It is part of ongoing proceedings in a case that started last month, in which Mkhwebane is challenging the refusal of inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi, and Mileham, to recuse themselves over claims of bias.

READ:

Both refused to recuse themselves last October after Mkhwebane lodged a complaint with the committee.

Mileham on Monday told the court that Mkhwebane’s application was premature.

Advocate Michael Bishop argued that DA MP Kevin Mileham’s marriage to fellow DA MP Natasha Mazzone did not automatically disqualify him from serving on the Section 194 committee.

Given that the inquiry was still ongoing, the court heard there was no way of knowing how Mileham would vote.

Evidence has also not been presented to show that his marriage to Mazzone may influence the outcome.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is also yet to give evidence in the inquiry.

Bishop told the court that Mazzone tabled the motion that led to the inquiry in her capacity as the DA's chief whip at the time, but that she had no preferential knowledge about the evidence before it that would influence Mileham.

He said Mileham had never hidden his marriage to Mazzone – it was celebrated in Parliament at the time, and was declared in the register of members’ interests.

Arguments in the matter continue.