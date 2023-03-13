Labour Appeal Court interdicts Nehawu strike

On Monday, the Labour Appeal Court gave the workers’ union Nehawu a judgement that prohibited them from continuing with their industrial action.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Appeal Court of South Africa has interdicted strike action by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) after its members stayed away from their posts.

The judgment handed down on Monday morning said that the employees are restrained and prevented from continuing with any industrial action.

#NehawuStrike members have arrived. They have been singing meters from away from police and Soldiers and now they are moving away from the hospital. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/agYN1TLeFV ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

Nehawu is among the public service unions that have been negotiating for a 10% wage hike.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.