Labour Appeal Court interdicts Nehawu strike

On Monday, the Labour Appeal Court gave the workers’ union Nehawu a judgement that prohibited them from continuing with their industrial action.

Nehawu members have been protesting for higher wages. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
13 March 2023 13:51

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Appeal Court of South Africa has interdicted strike action by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) after its members stayed away from their posts.

The judgment handed down on Monday morning said that the employees are restrained and prevented from continuing with any industrial action.

Nehawu is among the public service unions that have been negotiating for a 10% wage hike.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.

