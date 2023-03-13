Inside EWN Roundtable: What lies ahead for the Minister of Electricity?

A panel discussion into the role and expectations of South Africa's first ever electricity minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and the mammoth task he has to face to ensure the country has a stable provision of power.

JOHANNESBURG - CEO of the South African National Energy Development institute, Dr Zwanani Mathe, believes President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a suitable candidate for the Minister of Electricity in Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

"We have a disaster on our hands with the continued load shedding crisis, but I have full confidence in Dr Ramokgopa. I think he has all the right attributes to back him up, including his qualifications and ability to work with all the stakeholders at hand."

Mathe was one of the contributing experts on the weekly Inside EWN roundtable discussion.

Having followed the new minister of electricity since he took up the new ministry, Mathe said it seemed he understood the task at hand.

"Ramokgopa understands the problem from the technical point of view to the business aspect of it. But I think he should focus on the plans at hand and not duplicate what [Public Enterprises] Minister Pravin Gordan and [Mineral Resources and Energy Minister] Gwede Mantahse tried to implement. And that involves setting up a project management office, that will enable him to start monitoring what is happening on the ground, and create a new structure to start looking at the plans at large," Mathe said.

However, former mining engineer and analyst, Peter Major, was not convinced.

He alluded to the South Africans who felt that creating a new ministry was a stance to silence the cries of most citizens, but that would not deliver what was required. Major said it looked like a political move.

"Dr Ramokgopa has been working with President Ramaphosa for more than four years on different infrastructure projects, which were unsuccessful. So, this is a more political appointment than it is a merit one, and a trust gesture from the president."

Asked about the plans Ramokgopa would take on to ensure a sustainable grid, Major said the only way he was going to solve issues within Eskom was a partnership where the public and private sectors would work together.

"If there is a solid partnership between public and private... it could take less than two years to resuscitate structures and power stations."

As South Africa continues to navigate life through load shedding mostly between stages 4 and 5, Major said it was going to take a lot to sustain full capacity, and with the amount of leaders in the energy department, there would also be a lot of overlapping.

