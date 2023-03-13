Funzi Ngobeni to take up role of ActionSA Gauteng chairperson

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has announced that its Joburg caucus leader, Funzi Ngobeni, will assume the role of Gauteng provincial chairperson following the departure of Bongani Baloyi.

Ngobeni was nominated and appointed on Monday afternoon by party leader, Herman Mashaba.

Meanwhile, the party has wished its former Gauteng chairperson well with his future endeavours, following a fallout between him and Mashaba.

Baloyi announced his resignation at a media briefing in Sandton on Monday.

In a statement, the party said that the former chairperson and Mashaba clashed over the running of Gauteng structures and party policies.

It also said that Baloyi declined the offer to become the party’s national spokesperson and a member of the senate.

ActionSA's Michael Beaumont: "Following meetings held between ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and Bongani Baloyi, it has been mutually agreed that ActionSA and Baloyi will go their separate ways. While it is evident that irreconcilable differences exist between Baloyi and ActionSA's national leadership, these issues relate to differences arising from the running of the Gauteng province. ActionSA's national leadership thanks Baloyi for his service to ActionSA and wishes him well in his future endeavours."