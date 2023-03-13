Former worker arrested for allegedly defrauding VW SA of R12 million

Christo de Jager, a 59-year-old former Volkswagen employee was arrested by the Hawks after it was alleged that he colluded with a colleague to steal from the company.

JOHANNESBURG - A former Volkswagen employee has been nabbed by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the car manufacturer of more than R12 million.

Christo de Jager (59) worked as a fleet manager at Volkswagen in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape between 2013 and 2021.

The Hawks alleged that during his tenure, De Jager connived with an employee at an auto body repair workshop.

Together they submitted more than 570 fraudulent invoices for paid-for work that was never done.

Hawks' spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said that the case will resume later in March after De Jager was released on a warning following his first court appearance.

"The allegations are that De Jager was being paid on monthly basis for orchestrating payments based on fraudulent invoices, a whistle was blown then the matter was reported to Hawks for extensive investigation."

Hawks leadership has applauded the investigative team.

"When big companies like VW SA become prejudiced due to such criminal tendencies, the country's economy, social strata is adversely affected."