Following interdict, Nehawu members await leadership directives on way forward

The Labour Appeal Court has made an order restraining and preventing Nehawu members from continuing with their demonstration.

JOHANNESBURG - Nehawu members at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital on the East Rand said that they were waiting for a directive from national leadership following a court ruling interdicting the strike.

Workers at hospitals mainly in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal abandoned their posts over a 10% wage hike.

Government has stood firm on just 3%.

#NehawuStrike members have arrived. They have been singing meters from away from police and Soldiers and now they are moving away from the hospital. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/agYN1TLeFV ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

Following news of the Labour Appeal Court order, Nehawu members at the hospital have slowed their picketing and singing.

Gauteng acting head of department, Lesiba Malotane, has welcomed the order.

"We welcome it because it further confirms the previous judgment on the same matter, redirecting the protesters and organised labour to probably review it. It's their process and then they'll review it and communicate it. We're urgently and patiently waiting."

The group has become smaller as the day has progressed but some workers remain defiant, singing in the sun.

Nehawu leaders at the hospital said that they would be waiting for communication from head office on the way forward.

The court has given union leaders until 1pm this afternoon to communicate the interdict to workers.