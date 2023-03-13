Fire guts section of Exotic Animal World: ‘We are quite traumatised’

On Sunday, the blaze erupted in the kitchen of the sanctuary's animal care centre, destroying it and its food supplies, with some animals succumbing to smoke inhalation.

CAPE TOWN - A fire gutted a section of the Exotic Animal World in Klapmuts, outside of Cape Town.

The blaze erupted on Sunday morning in the animal care centre of the building, formerly known as Butterfly World.

The founder and local zoologist, Esther van der Westhuizen, said that their food supply went up in flames.

“Sunday morning, very early, some of my employees arrived and found that our animal care centre’s kitchen was on fire, and we contacted the fire brigade.

“They were there fairly soon and contained the fire, but the kitchen and some stores were destroyed.”

She said, thankfully, the damage was limited, but she appealed for donations from the public, who already responded quickly with help.

“The main displays were not affected. The parrots and the birds and the mammals were not affected, but in the animal care centre we had displays with tarantulas and tiny little animals and after assessments, we found that many of them succumbed to smoke inhalation. So, we are quite traumatised and some of my keepers were in tears.”