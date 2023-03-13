DA concerned about land invasions in Grabouw

The party said that over the weekend more land grabs took place in Rooidakke, Waterwese and Pineview North.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Theewaterskloof municipality in the Western Cape said that it was concerned about the escalation of illegal land invasions in the Grabouw area.

The party said that over the weekend more land grabs took place in Rooidakke, Waterwese and Pineview North.

Illegal land invasions are not new to the town as thousands of people have invaded land belonging to the public works department in Elgin since 2020.

DA constituency head in Theewaterskloof, Isaac Sileku, said that their main concern was that these invasions occurred on land where housing projects were currently underway.

Sileku said that he understood the great need for housing in Grabouw, which has 15 informal settlements with over 12,600 structures.

However, Sileku said that the illegal land grabs were preventing people from getting houses.

He's calling on the municipality to do more to protect these portions of land.

"In Rooidakke, for example, the Greenfield Housing Project is currently under way, from which backyard dwellers, farm workers and many orphaned children are supposed to benefit."