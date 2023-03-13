City Power sets aside R9m to replace Joburg's electricity infrastructure

One of the utility's solutions is to replace the underground electricity network with overhead lines.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power has assured residents in Naturena and surrounding areas in the south of Johannesburg that it's addressing the power problems.

The MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Jack Sekwaila and the CEO of City Power Tshifularo Mashava have met residents.

Naturena gets its power supply from the Eikenhof primary substation which runs almost five kilometers, cutting across a mountainous veld.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that this causes problems with rampant cable theft.

But he said they’re addressing this: “The removal of the underground network and replacing it with an overhead line which is more difficult to steal is also part of the solution. A budget of R9 million has been secured and the project will start this month [March].”