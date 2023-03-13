City of Tshwane expected to elect new council speaker

The position was left vacant since February after Dr Murunwa Makwarela resigned, following his short-lived election as the metro's mayor.

PRETORIA - The City of Tshwane is expected to elect a new council speaker on Monday in the drama-hit capital.

Makwarela also resigned on 10 March as mayor, after it emerged that he submitted a fake court letter to the city manager regarding his insolvency status.

Political parties called for stability in the metro.

The short-lived reign of Makwarela left the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality with two vacancies in its executive, no members in the mayoral committee and a funding crisis due to the adjustment budget not being adopted yet.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Tshwane caucus chair Jacqui Uys said it was important that new political leadership was elected so that the municipality could focus on service delivery.

Municipality spokesperson Selby Bokaba said that city manager Johan Mettler hoped Monday’s election went ahead after a quorum could not be reached the previous time.

This was due to councillors from the DA-led multiparty coalition not showing up.

“He also hopes that the new speaker will move with speed to convene a council meeting for the election of the executive mayor who, in turn, will have to urgently appoint a mayoral committee mayco, which will process the long-overdue reports that require council approval,” said Bokaba.

The coalition confirmed it would attend Monday’s sitting but did not disclose its candidate.

While African National Congress (ANC) caucus leader George Matjila said that they would be supporting African Transformation Movement councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana for speaker.