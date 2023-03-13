Bishop Lavis residents living in fear after Pakistani national kidnapped - CPF

CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said that the man was taken at a cash and carry in Birmingham Road in Airport Industria on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Bishop Lavis community policing forum (CPF) said that residents were living in fear following the kidnapping of a 26-year-old Pakistani national.

CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said that the man was taken at a cash and carry in Birmingham Road in Airport Industria on Friday.

He said that three armed men entered the shop, threatened two shopkeepers and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

They fled the scene with one of the Pakistani shopkeepers in a Toyota Corolla.

Lindohorst said that it was not the first time that such an incident happened in the area.

"I know of an incident that happened only last year, also in our area, where a foreigner was kidnapped and ransom was asked from the family and now again with this Pakistani, a 26-year-old."

He added that kidnappers seemed to be targeting foreign nationals.

"Even in this case, it was a cash and carry. The other one was a tuck shop where they wanted ransom money. It’s normally foreigners that they kidnap. We didn’t have kidnappings of your South Africans in our areas."