Baloyi worried that being ActionSA spokesperson sending wrong message to youth

Bongani Baloyi said that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba told him that their relationship had broken down and that he no longer trusted Baloyi at a meeting last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi said that he was concerned that accepting the position of national party spokesperson would have sent the wrong message to young people.

Baloyi hosted a media briefing in Sandton on Monday afternoon, during which he announced that he was resigning from ActionSA.

He said that he was called to a meeting last week where he was told by party leader Herman Mashaba that their relationship had deteriorated to the point where he no longer trusted Baloyi and that they had “irreconcilable differences”.

He said that he was offered a new position as national party spokesperson but he decided to decline the offer.

"I think the big moment for me was when various people were saying to me 'stay and fight, let’s democratise the party, let’s do this, let’s do this...' I can’t be a person who is going to be part of the destruction of ActionSA and create another Congress of the People."

Baloyi said he’s in the dark as to what exactly the “irreconcilable differences” between him and Mashaba were and that he was not willing to be relegated to a new position without any justification.

"It is important for young people to start seeing different examples of leaders who thrive, who aren't as patient, who are agitated just like that because to change the political system will require young people to do that."