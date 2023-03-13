Baloyi admits not knowing what 'irreconcilable differences' he had with Mashaba

Bongani Baloyi said that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba told him that their relationship had broken down and that he no longer trusted Baloyi at a meeting last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson Bongani Baloyi said that he was in the dark as to what exactly the "irreconcilable differences" between him and party leader Herman Mashaba were.

Baloyi announced his resignation from the party at a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

He said that he tendered his resignation at a meeting with the party’s leadership earlier on Monday.

This comes on the back of reports of tensions between Baloyi and Mashaba and ActionSA last week pointing to "irreconcilable differences on the running of the Gauteng provincial structures" in a statement on the issue.

Baloyi said that Mashaba told him that their relationship had broken down and that he no longer trusted Baloyi at a meeting last week.

And he said that he took the decision to resign following a proposal to appoint him as national spokesperson, which he further said made “no sense” to him under the circumstances.

He insists, though, that he doesn’t know what exactly the "irreconcilable differences" were.

"The irreconcilable differences, myself, I don’t know. Mina I was told 'bhuti chief, we’ve got irreconcilable differences and I don't trust you any longer'. We have never sat down and where he said 'I have the following issues with you'. We have never had any conversation to try and resolve any issues to try and find each other."

Baloyi said that he joined the party knowing its challenges but he left having made strides in fighting some of its weaknesses.

The former Gauteng provincial chair said that he added value to the party.

"I got into ActionSA understanding its weaknesses and where there were weaknesses, I took it upon myself to close those weaknesses with something that's of value. So I always contributed value in ActionSA."

He said that he was making headway in his fight for structural stability.

"I was beginning to win the war in influencing and getting an understanding that you need to empower provinces. And now that you've appointed provincial chairs, give them power because now, power resides at the top only and the senate and you've got these structures below who just remain bystanders and you can't do anything as a bystander in politics."

Baloyi said that last week, he was offered a new position as national spokesperson for the party but that after considering it, he had decided not to accept the role.

"I did meet with the leadership of ActionSA and declined their offer on the reasons I've shared with you and decided to move on and that's where things are at this stage."