ANC concerned about delays in appointing SABC board

The public broadcaster has been without a board after the term of the previous board lapsed in October 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was concerned about the lengthy delays in appointing a South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board, saying that it was not in the interest of the public.

ANC communications subcommittee chair, Nkenke Kekana, said that the long-awaited board should be in place by the end of the week if everything went according to plan in Parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to Parliament asking it to clarify why he was presented with 15 names to consider when only 12 board appointments were needed.

The board appointment delays are also said to be because senior ANC members not being happy with certain shortlisted candidates, like former SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni.

Kekana said that the delays in appointing a board at the SABC were not ideal and impacted the public and the broadcaster's independence.

"Having a board at the SABC does guarantee the independence of the SABC. So we are concerned that the delay is in itself not in the interests of the public."

There are also concerns within the ANC about Magopeni’s selection to the board even after she was fired from the organisation.

But Kekana said that the competence of those shortlisted was a matter for Parliament to decide.

"I think the competence of what names qualify to be on the board of the SABC is better left to the National Assembly."

He said that if everything was followed to the letter, the SABC should have a board by the end of the week.