ActionSA expels Tshwane councillor Molapo for sharing party info with husband

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has expelled its Tshwane proportional representative (PR), councillor Nkele Molapo, for allegedly sharing party information with her husband.

Molapo is married to former ActionSA Tshwane mayoral committee member (MMC), Abel Tau, who was expelled from the party last year following allegations of sexual assault.

In Molapo's termination letter, ActionSA said that an internal investigation found that she fed Tau confidential information which he used to attack the party.

Expelled ActionSA councillor, Nkele Molapo (black dress) has arrived inside council chambers and councillors from the ANC, EFF coalition break into song. TCG pic.twitter.com/MU8xc5Sk5e ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

Molapo has written back to the party denying the accusations and saying that she intends to fight her expulsion.

The Tshwane Speaker's office told Eyewitness News that it had not been informed of a vacancy yet in ActionSA's PR councillor list.

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) Tshwane secretary, George Matjila, has urged Molapo to come to the council on Monday and vote in the Speaker's election since she is still technically a PR councillor.

"Managed to preserve the numbers we have; we are also speaking to councillors in the opposition benches to vote with their conscience and some of them are there would be working with us. They come from the townships and the townships are dirty - there are no services, there is nothing there, so we are banking on them."