Three Karpowership applications suspended, rejected or refused

The Department has suspended the Turkish company's port of Saldanha Bay application, rejected the Coega Harbour application, and refused environmental authorisation for a Port of Ngqura project.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of the Forestry, Fisheries and Environment said it's probing a complaint that Karpowership SA misrepresented the views of small-scale fisheries in one of its applications.

The Department cited this as one of the reasons for suspending the Turkish company's environmental application to moor a ship-mounted power plant at the Port of Saldanha.

The Department on Friday also announced that it's rejected Karpowership's Coega harbour application in its entirety, while it has also refused environmental authorisation for a project at the Port of Ngqura.

Minister Barbara Creecy instructed that Karpowerships SA resubmit their project proposals in accordance with environmental authorisation regulations last year, after receiving a complaint about misinformation in its application for a new project proposal.

READ: Karpowership deal won’t stop load shedding, says Outa

The liquid-gas company proposed to generate electricity from natural gas that would be transmitted through to Saldanha Bay.

Environmental justice organisation, Green Connection, who filed the complaint, picked up that in its application, the floating power plant company claimed small-scale fishers were informed and involved in their project on Saldanha Bay, when they were not.

The Department then suspended the environmental authorisation of the project in order to further investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has repeatedly said that Karpowership should be allowed to proceed with its plans.