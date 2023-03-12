Tembisa Hospital gets 36 new beds to combat overcrowding

The opening of the new ward forms part of the department’s efforts to relieve pressure on the accident and emergency units.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has added a new ward with 36 new beds at Tembisa Hospital to combat overcrowding.

The hospital, which serves Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, and Tshwane, has seen a massive increase in demand for health services.

The opening of the new ward forms part of the department’s efforts to relieve pressure on the accident and emergency units.

READ: Tembisa hospital stretched as demand exceeds capacity, says acting CEO

Provincial health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the hospital is serving a growing population.

“The interventions that are now being rolled out would go a long way in ensuring that the patient's experience of care is improving a lot."