Nehawu vows to intensify strike, says only govt's to blame for any lives lost

Last week, Health Minister Joe Phaahla claimed that four deaths could be directly attributed to the strike, but the union denies this.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union's (Nehawu's) general secretary, Zola Saphetha, said on Sunday the government must take responsibility for any lives lost during strike action, not the union.

He was speaking during a media briefing in Johannesburg, where the union also vowed to intensify strike action on Monday, as the impasse over salary increases looks set to continue.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla made the claims of lives lost while at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital during a site visit at the height of the strike last Wednesday.

However, Saphetha said the union had acted legally and that the allegations were misplaced.

This as some staff on duty at affected hospitals claimed to have been intimidated by striking workers affiliated with Nehawu.

Emergency teams are also believed to have been unable to respond to some emergency calls as access to some facilities remained blockaded.

A preliminary report by the Department of Health found that the standoff resulted in deaths.

"There's no conclusive finding that points to us," said Saphetha.

Instead, he placed the blame squarely on the government.

"The state must take responsibility for any incident that would have occurred."

Tensions in the public sector were sparked by a collapse in the 2022 wage negotiations, with a further strain between unions and the government after a new offer for 2023 was recently tabled.

The union confirmed the strike would enter its second week on Monday, saying it would not stand to be bullied by the government.

“It is important to confirm that Nehawu continues with the strike in a more intensified manner as from tomorrow, Monday, the 13th March 2023, to demonstrate to government the seriousness with which we take the concerted efforts to underplay the role and significance of public servants who are at the coalface of service delivery.”

The union wants a 10% wage increase, while government has offered 4.7%.