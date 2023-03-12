It's all systems go for new DNA lab in Gqeberha, says Cele

The lab is due to help with DNA-testing amid a severe backlog of criminal cases.

GQEBERHA - Police Minister Bheki Cele said it's all systems go for the newly refurbished and extended Gqeberha DNA laboratory.

Cele paid a visit to the long-awaited lab as part of his Eastern Cape oversight programme on Saturday.

The lab is due to help with DNA-testing amid a severe backlog of criminal cases.

READ: Cele: SAPS reduced DNA backlog by almost 30%

This was Cele's second visit to the laboratory since February, when it was initially scheduled to open.

Cele said the lab is now operating at full capacity.

"We came here Thursday... we are here today. There are positive green shoots. One of them is a laboratory that is getting up very well."

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate the formal launch of the lab.