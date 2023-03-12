Emhlangeni informal settlement blaze displaces at least 80 - Joburg EMS

At least 11 dwellings are understood to have been set ablaze and destroyed by the inferno.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended to an incident on Sunday during which multiple homes were gutted in a fire at the Emhlangeni informal settlement in Roodepoort.

Firefighters were on scene attending to the damage.

The EMS’s Robert Mulaudzi said no fatalities or injuries were reported.

“This fire incident [left] about 80 - 100 people displaced. The cause of the fire is still the subject of investigation,” said Mulaudzi.