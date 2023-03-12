Cele: Eastern Cape a 'killing valley', warrants prioritisation by police

Cele, who led a preventative crime operation in the province on Saturday, said the province has been marred by a series of violent crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the Eastern Cape was now a high priority for the ministry, following a series of violent crimes recently in the province.

Cele led a preventative crime operation in the province on Saturday, visiting areas around the province, including Gqeberha, which he said has become a crime hotspot.

The minister spoke outside a local shebeen in Gqeberha, providing his assessment of various areas in the province.

“But you know, Eastern Cape has become one of the killing valleys, whether we start from the far east of the Eastern Cape… whether you go to Lusikisiki... whether you come to Gqeberha.”

Police ministry spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, said police have increased their visibility in the province through patrols, stop and search operations, vehicle checkpoints as well as roadblocks.

“So, it is on this score that the Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, and the national as well as provincial management of the SAPS [is] focusing on some of the troublesome policing areas in the Gqeberha areas.”