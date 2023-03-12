Cable theft to blame for Roodepoort substation explosion

Joburg City Power said the Sunday morning explosion was caused by criminals attempting to steal cables from the Peter Road substation.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said it was assessing the extent of damage on one of its substations which exploded in Roodepoort on Sunday morning.

It said the explosion was caused by criminals attempting to steal cables from the Peter Road substation.

The ailing power utility has seen rampant cable theft and has called on law enforcement to scale up security measures.

"As a result of a cable being stolen downstream along Johan Road, this brought down two main substations mainly Christian de Wet and Peter Road substations," said City Power's Isaac Mangena.

Mangena said that there is no estimated time of restoration yet for the affected areas.