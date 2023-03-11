WC Transport welcomes arrest of suspects linked to taxi boss murder

Welele Mbudede was shot and killed outside his home in Thembalethu earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government welcomed the arrest of two suspects linked to the murder of a George minibus operator.

Welele Mbudede, who was also a partner in the George Integrated Public Transport Network was shot and killed outside his home in Thembalethu earlier this month.

The Western Cape MEC for Transport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said the arrests were a result of the good partnership with communities.

“The rollout of the Go George bus service in Thembalethu is a key priority and we ensure the safety of all involved. Criminal elements can't be allowed to hold back the service delivery for residence."

He added that the Transport Department would continue to work with the police and other law enforcement agencies to roll out a bus service in Thembalethu despite the criminal elements working against it.

The two suspects appeared in court on Friday, facing charges of murder and attempted murder.