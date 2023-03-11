Time will tell if Makwarela matter will be investigated by the Hawks - Lebeya

The Chief Registrar of the Pretoria High Court, Tumelo Ledwaba, said they would be referring the matter to the Hawks, but Hawks head, Godfrey Lebeya said no formal complaint has been laid.

JOHANNESBURG - Head of the Hawks Godfrey Lebeya said it was too early to determine whether the fraud and forgery scandal involving former Tshwane Mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela, will reach the level of a priority crime investigation.

Makwarela resigned on Friday as Mayor, following revelations that he faked a court letter that declared him rehabilitated from his solvency status.

The Chief Registrar of the Pretoria High Court, Tumelo Ledwaba, said they would be referring the matter to the Hawks, while the Democratic Alliances (DA) has opened a case of fraud to the police.

Lebeya said they have been following the developments in the media, but no formal complaint has reached them yet.

“Obviously, on these matters, the mandate will dictate as to whether that type of fraud or forgery, if we call it that way, will require the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI); but time will tell at this stage."

