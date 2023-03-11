Search for Hennops lion enters day 5

The lion was spotted on Wednesday near the R511 highway close to the Centurion area according to a local security company.

JOHANNESBURG - The search for a lion on the loose around the Hennops area has entered day four since it was initially spotted roaming near the R511 highway near Centurion on Wednesday.

The Tshwane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a community patrol forum and a security company have been working together to track down the lion.

On Thursday a helicopter was also deployed to aid search operations but the day in the air provided no results.

The lion hasn’t been claimed by any owners, game farms, or animal rehabilitation reserves yet.

The SRU security company's Andre Crewe is on the ground.

“We are actively following up on information that is coming in throughout the day and throughout the night we have had a few interviews with people that have apparently seen the animal but unfortunately nobody was able to send any photos.”