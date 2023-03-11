NGO pleads with Nehawu to put an end to the wage strike

This as the Western Cape Health and Social Development departments were on Friday granted an interdict against striking public service workers.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health and Social Development departments were on Friday granted an interdict against striking public service workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

The public service workers have been staging countrywide protests over a wage dispute. They are demanding a 10% wage increase, while government is offering 4.7%.

The interdict means that workers who disrupt operations at government offices and healthcare centres can be arrested.

MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the department will also institute disciplinary proceedings against striking workers.

The Critical Care Society of Southern Africa has added its voice and condemned the strike action.

The organisation said the protests have severely impact the lives of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The society of health professionals said it's concerned about the reports of bullying and harassment of non-striking healthcare workers.

It says the protesting workers' actions are against the principles of the healthcare profession.

The society's president, Fathima Paruk, has called on Nehawu leaders to put a stop to the strike action.

"We are sympathetic to the pressures our healthcare workers face, but the current strike is affecting the vulnerable patients. the disruptions, the lack of care and the loss of life."

Paruk added that healthcare professionals have a duty to prioritise patient safety and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Nehawu is expected to address the media on Sunday.