IFP hopes to govern KZN again, willing to work with any party but ANC & EFF

On Friday, the IFP’s provincial executive committee briefed the media on coalitions in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the 2024 general election.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal said as much as coalition governments are not easy, it remains committed to trying them for the sake of the voters.

The IFP’s coalition relationship with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KZN recently collapsed after it refused to agree to the red berets running Umhlathuze municipality, north of the province.

However, it said it is willing to work with other political organisations besides the African National Congress (ANC) and EFF next year.

The IFP is hoping that the 2024 general election will see it govern KZN once again.

However, the party may also need the support of other parties to form a coalition government.

IFP provincial head Thami Ntuli said the party is willing to work with other political formations in this regard.

But the ANC and the EFF are not an option for the party.

During the briefing, the party introduced new members from other organisations including the ANC.

The first member introduced is former EFF Thokozani Langa.

The @IFP_KZN is briefing members of the media on what the party says is its strategy to dislodge the @ANCKZN, and the future of coalitions in the province in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Langa who has now joined the IFP accused the EFF of not being what it portrays itself to be.

He said having served time with the EFF, he noticed that many are ignorant about very important matters.

“There is the late regional secretary of the EFF in Umgungundlovu, who helped fraudulent people use offices of the EFF, and when he was called to come before the disciplinary committee, he admitted guilt. My sanction was recommending expulsion, however, the organisation chose to protect that person.”

Langa said he previously joined the EFF because he believed in the party’s efforts to serve people.

But, having served in the party, he realised he was with the wrong party.

The EFF is yet to comment.